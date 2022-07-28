In memory: Sally and Jim Duffy

Sally and Jim Duffy - 10th and 48th Anniversaries
DUFFY
Sally and Jim
10th and 48th Anniversaries
Sally, who died 7th August 2012 and
Jim, who died 26th July 1974.
Mum you left us ten years ago
But it seems like yesterday
But we know you are always with us
And you are always in our hearts
A precious Mum and Dad ~
The tree you started has many branches
And still growing ...
Missed every day but in our hearts forever.
Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for them
Always loved by daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bill.
A devoted granny and great-granny still looking
over us and grandad Jim.
Your loving grandaughter, great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren,
Derry, England and Berlin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.