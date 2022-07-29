Carnival of colours returns to Derry

In Your Space Circus is back for the 15th edition of one of Derry’s favourite headline events.

The Mayor joined performers and youth circus artists to help launch the event, which will be taking over Derry’s City Centre on August 6 and 7.

The programme for the weekend will be jam-packed with circus-themed treats featuring the very best of International Street Theatre, IYSC’s own walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, arts and crafts, graffiti arts demos, an exciting programme of music from the Nerve Centre and more.

The headline shows will include acrobatics, juggling, clowning, comedy, physical theatre and some crazy dance moves thrown in for good measure! Acts will include TeaTime Company, Granny Turismo, Frankie Magilligan and Cikada Circus.

Incredible local artists will also be showcasing their talents and bringing a weekend of pure joy to the people of the North-West and visitors to the city.

The Festival will be taking place between the Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Foyle Embankment and the Peace Garden.

Carnival of Colours attracts people of all ages from right across the Derry-Londonderry area and visitors to the city; it brings people together from all walks of life for a shared cultural experience.

It also highlights Derry City as an exciting, beautiful and progressive destination for events and arts activity.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “It’s great to see the Carnival of Colours back for another year and taking over the city centre with all of the fabulous vibrancy, comedy and entertainment that it always offers.

"The programme looks amazing, and with lots of characters and acts to see there will be plenty to make you laugh, and plenty to thrill you as well with some circus skills.

"I’d encourage everyone to check out the programme and get yourselves up to the city centre on August 6th and 7th - you never know what you might see. Well done to In Your Space Circus and everyone involved in the delivery of this fantastic event.”

Local businesses including All State NI, First Source, Learning Pool, Guapo and Storefront are also supporting the event, which has been a massive help in 2022. In addition a number of local cafes and restaurants are generously feeding and watering our artists and volunteers.

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support In Your Space Circus', Carnival of Colours, thanks to The National Lottery players.

"This thrilling festival spreads amazement and joy across the city of Derry every year and once again the team there has curated a fabulously fun programme with something to suit all tastes, from the very young, to the very young at heart.

"I would encourage everyone to get outdoors this August and enjoy everything that this terrific celebration of circus has to offer.”

IYSC brought the event to the City Centre in 2021, having historically taken place in St Columb’s Park.

The relocation was a huge success and we are delighted to be delivering it from the central location again this year.

It’s a great event for audiences and artists alike, allowing local talent to experiment and receive payment for showcasing their fantastic creative skills.

Carnival of Colours is a showcase and celebration of In Your Space Circus’s year-round work including the Circus School and its street theatre and performance work delivered across Northern Ireland.

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We are thrilled to be back in the City Centre again in 2022. We have so greatly appreciated the support of our funders and the general public in welcoming our work to take over the city.

"We aim to ensure that the 2022 Carnival of Colours is a celebration of the city, of our artists and participants, of the circus, and of our wonderful audiences.

"We are confident that there is something in the programme for everyone and that it will give families a fabulous opportunity to spend some quality time together."

For the full Carnival of Colours programme visit: www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival