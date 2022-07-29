Altnagelvin Senior Nursing Assistant named joint winner at RCN Awards

Nicola was nominated for her exceptional contribution to patient care
Nicola Doherty, Senior Nursing Assistant at the North West Cancer Centre has been named joint winner in the RCN, Nurse of the Year, Health Care Support Worker Award category at the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2022. Nicola was nominated for her exceptional contribution to patient care.
Celia Diver-Hall, Interim Macmillan Nursing Services Manager/Lead Nurse said: “We are absolutely delighted that our wonderful colleague Nicola has received recognition for her compassion and dedication to patients receiving treatment here at the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital.
"Nicola is an inspirational and caring nurse and is loved by her patients, their families and all the staff in the Centre. This is such an incredible honour for Nicola who is truly deserving of this award. Well done Nicola from all your colleagues.”
The RCN Nursing Awards celebrate innovation, skill and dedication in nursing across 14 categories, including Child Health, Learning Disability Nursing and Mental Health Nursing, as well as Team of the Year, which is judged by the UK’s four chief nursing officers.
