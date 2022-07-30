Derry Death Notices - Saturday 30th July, 2022

LOE (nee Bailie) Jennifer (Jenny) – July 29th 2022, (peacefully) at home, 28A Moneycarrie Road, Garvagh, surrounded by her family – Jennifer (Jenny), dearly loved mother of Barry, Charlene and the late Samantha and a much loved daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and beloved life long friend of Paddy Hurson. Funeral service on Monday 1st August, at 1.00 p.m. in Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Home, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family and Friends are welcome to call at the home on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st July. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Laurel House, Antrim Area Hospital, (cheques made payable to Dereck Marshall), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family, and all the Family Circle.

REID, Sheree (nee McClay)- July 29, 2022 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, much loved partner of Stephen, beloved daughter of Nancy and Herbie, loving mum of Dee, Stacey, Kayleigh and Chelsie, cherished nanny of Cameron, Matthew, Bobby, Lucas, Lileen, Amelia and Adaline, dearest sister of Willa, David, Don, Ryan, and Karen, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service will take place at 2, Bann Drive, Waterside on Monday 1st August at 2.00 pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (immediate family only on Friday 29th July please, family home then open to everyone to pay their respects from Saturday 30th July). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T North West Cancer Centre Sperrin Suite c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family, she will be loved and missed always.

CAMPBELL, Gerry- 29th July 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martina, Philip and the late Daniel Joseph, devoted granda of Stephanie, Amanda, Daniel, Lauren and Caoimhe, great-granda of Rian, dear and loving brother of Richard, Paul, Monica, Patricia and the late Brian and a loving brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his home, 71 Elaghmore Park, on Sunday 31st July at 9:10am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 9:45am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

BOYLE, Gladys (née McLaughlin)- 27th July 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of Majella, Martin, Judith, Damian, Sharon and George, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Margaret, Bridie, Shaun and the late Gerry, George, Leo and James.

House private please. Everyone welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Thursday) from 12 noon to 1 pm. Funeral from her home, 102 Clooney Road, Broadbridge, on Saturday 30th July at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE.

QUINLAN, Jean- 27th July 2022 Peacefully at her Cousin Jennifer’s Home, 28a Seventree Road, where a Funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th July at 1pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to All Saints Clooney Church C/O Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Londonderry, BT476GL. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral directors 02871311321. Jean will be fondly remembered by her entire family circle.

STUART, Margaret – 27th July 2022, peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday 5th August at 11 a.m., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

TOSH, Mary Celine- 27th July 2022, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Mary Celine RIP, late of Seabank Residential Home and formerly of Lever Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo, much loved mother of Deirdre and John and a dear mother-in-law of Trevor and Heather. The family will be available to speak with anyone wishing to pay their respects at Wades Funeral Home on Friday between 7-9pm. Funeral leaving Wades Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.30am for funeral mass at 11.00am in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart and followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

BRIZZELL (née Bradley), Ursula- (Kilrea) 27th July 2022. Peacefully. Beloved wife of Sam; loving mother of Noreen, Sam, Mary-Jo, Brenda, Michael, Elizabeth, Ann and a much adored Grandma. Daughter of the late Edward and Nora and dear sister of Noreen, Noel, Gerry and the late Edward, Harry and Sr. Mairead. Ursula is reposing in her late residence. Family and friends welcome to call today (Thursday) from 5pm. Funeral from her late residence, 40 Lisnagrot Road, on Saturday at 11:15am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by the entire Brizzell and Bradley family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to, NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

MULLAN, Barney- 27th July 2022 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Irene, 28 Alexander Road, Limavady, loving father of Donna, John, Neil, Laura and the late Gareth, father-in-law of Paul, Moira, Ciara and Jonathan, devoted grandfather of Aimeé, Eve, Riley, Jack and Jamie and dear brother of Brian and the late Marie. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.50 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, 51, Lisburn Rd, Belfast, BT9 7AB.