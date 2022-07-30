Search

30 Jul 2022

Mid Ulster Businesses explore Net Zero Carbon Cooperative Opportunity

Over 50 business leaders in the area recently attended a briefing.

Mid Ulster Businesses explore Net Zero Carbon Cooperative Opportunity

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Over 50 business leaders from across the Mid Ulster District Council area recently attended a breakfast briefing to hear more about how being part of a Zero Carbon Cooperative could support them to achieve innovative solutions to tackle our decarbonisation challenge.

The event was organised by Smart Grid Ireland and Queen’s University Belfast, and supported by Mid Ulster District Council.

The project, titled ‘0ccident’, which is led by Queen’s University Belfast, is funded by the UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities through the UK Community Renewal Fund. Queen’s University are seeking to act as enablers, through promoting net zero carbon cooperatives in local council areas, aiming to not only help solve many of the current energy supply challenges, but also to deliver wider benefits for the local economy and the environment.

Welcoming those attending the event, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry said: “There is an increasing focus on the importance on the need for decarbonisation, not only on a global basis, but also locally. A consideration for many businesses across all sectors is how to do this. Lowering our carbon footprint will mean that the goods and services we produce will be more competitive on a global stage and hence be of greater value, thereby stimulating a greater return to the local economy.”

Just 15 social housing units under construction in Mid Ulster

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has said the Department are 'failing' his constituency.

Those present also heard from David Rooney, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Dean of Internationalisation and Reputation at the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, who is leading the 0ccident project, as he explained the key drivers and context.

He explained: “Carbon capture is very expensive and NI doesn’t yet have access to the proper infrastructure. Collective engagement is the only solution and so through this programme, we are seeking to actively encourage partnership working that can provide mutual benefits for all involved and for the environment. Occident’s task is to explore suitable solutions for NI and the purpose of this morning’s event is to hear from Mid Ulster businesses about the challenges they are facing and what supports they need to address this critical issue.

“Occident aims to explore ways of emission reduction, re-utilisation of waste streams and displaced energy, therefore creating more resilient industries not impacted by geo-political factors, and Mid Ulster offers a unique potential, due to our central location, the scale of the council area and also our diverse range of industry”.

Initial feedback from the companies at the event has shown the need and desire for local business to progress and improve competitiveness in the market place while advancing environmental and social value in the Mid Ulster area.

If you were unable to attend the event and would like further information on this initiative please contact either Prof David Rooney, Queen’s University at D.Rooney@qub.ac.uk or Bob Barbour, Smart Grid Ireland at Bob.barbour@smartgridireland.org. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media