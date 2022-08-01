PSNI investigating Scots Guards Motorman 50 Reunion

An Operation Motorman 50 Reunion held by the Scots Guards has been referred to the PSNI for investigation.

The reunion, which took place in the Scots Guards Club on Saturday, July 30, 2022, was advertised in the June 2022 edition of the Scots Guards Association Newsletter.

British soldiers from the Second Battalion Scots Guards were responsible for the murders of Daniel Hegarty (15) and Seamus Bradley (19) in Derry on the day, July 31, 1972.

The editor of the newsletter, asked “Scots Guardsmen who served on Op Motorman or Op Banner and friends or other veterans” to private message him, if they had not already done so “Just to confirm numbers for a buffet and a curry later in the evening” the cost of which would be £10 for both.

Speaking to Derry Now, Des Doherty, the solicitor for the family of Daniel Hegarty, said the Public Prosecution Service, to which he forwarded all the relevant information regarding the Scots Guards Motorman 50 Reunion, has confirmed to him it has referred the matter to the PSNI for investigation.

Mr Doherty said: “We were told that they could not find ‘Soldier A’ ['Soldier A' and 'Soldier C' are former paratroopers accused of the murder of Joe McCann (24) in Belfast in 1972.].

“However, when you read this newsletter, it is clear they do know who these men are and they would be able to pursue them," said Mr Doherty.

