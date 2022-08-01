Search

01 Aug 2022

Council calls on union to suspend industrial action

The action is due to last until August 21.

Council calls on union to suspend industrial action

Strike action by workers at Mid Ulster District Council is ongoing.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

01 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

A local council has called on a trade union to suspend its ongoing industrial action and reconsider a pay offer made by the Council earlier in the dispute.

Members of Unite the Union at Mid Ulster District Council began localised action on Monday July 25, with the workers set to continue the action until August 21.

Just 15 social housing units under construction in Mid Ulster

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has said the Department are 'failing' his constituency.

It has largely affected bin collection services throughout the District, as well as leisure centres in Magherafelt and Dungannon.

The Council has called on the union to suspend its industrial action and look again at a 4% pay offer that, on top of a national offer, they say will bring about a 10% increase for those on the lowest pay scales.

"The Council’s local proposal would see all staff (excluding the senior management team) move up their existing pay scales by 2 points, and also includes a one-off payment of £500 in recognition of the financial pressures which many face as a result of the cost of living crisis," said a spokeperson. 

"An increase of £1,925 from 1 April 2022 is part of the national pay offer which equates to a rise in excess of 10% for those on the lowest scales in Mid Ulster to 4% for most staff on higher scales.

"If accepted, the combined pay awards would see those on lower scales receive projected increases in their take-home pay this year of £27.70 per week to £31.20 per week.

"Both would have to be funded exclusively by the Council and the local proposal in Mid Ulster is by far the most generous currently on offer from any council in Northern Ireland.

"The Council believes it demonstrates good faith and commitment to enhancing and improving staff’s terms and conditions, specifically among lowest paid employees, in an affordable and realisable manner."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media