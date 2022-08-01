Witness appeal after man attacked by group of men in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Beechwood Crescent area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday, July 31.
Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "It was reported just before 2.30am that a male had been assaulted by a number of other males.
"The man, aged in his fifties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 272 of 31/7/22."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
