Petrol bomb attack at property in Beraghvale area of Derry

Police are investigating a report of a petrol bomb attack at a property in the Beraghvale area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday, July 31.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “It was reported just before 12:25am that a male was observed in the garden of a property in the area.

“It is believed that he dropped the object in the garden, where it ignited and was subsequently extinguished. No-one was in the property at the time and there have been no reports of any damage to the property.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 63 of 31/7/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/