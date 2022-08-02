Search

02 Aug 2022

County Derry firm teams up with local gym for staff wellbeing

The two local companies are working together on the initiative.

County Derry firm teams up with local gym for staff wellbeing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Employees at leading construction company, Henry Brothers, have recently benefited from a partnership with RE:Academy, a local gym that provides one to one appointments with staff to improve their wellbeing.

RE:Academy offers employees an InBody Scan, a method of measuring body composition to gain an understanding of how alterations in a person’s lifestyle choices, such as diet and training regimes, can directly affect overall health.

The partnership forms part of Henry Brother’s ‘Wellbeing at Work’ strategy that aims to improve the physical and mental wellness of its staff and follows on from the Henry Brothers Fitness Factor that has been run by RE:Academy this last two years.

CSR director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, believes that employee welfare is paramount. He said:

“At Henry Brothers, we recognise that our employees are one of our best assets and understand the importance of working with our staff to improve employee wellbeing.

“By teaming up with RE:Academy, Henry Brothers employees were able to develop a better understanding of their bodies and gain the tools necessary to make small changes that will enhance their health.

WATCH: 'Low-lifes' steal over £8,000 of tools in brazen County Derry theft

Two separate firms were targeted in the early morning raid.

“The programme has been a great success to date, and we intend to roll this out to even more employees over this next few weeks and then carry out follow up visits to provide help and advice so as they can make the most of the information they get from there Inbody scan.” 

Henry Brothers currently employs over 200 people directly across its sites in Northern Ireland, England, and Scotland.

For more information about Henry Brothers, visit their website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media