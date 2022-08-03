The following deaths have occurred:

Mary Kathleen Houston (Maura) of Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Limavady (Co Derry).

George James Keys, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

Michelle Livingstone, 44 Parkview, Castledawson.

John Kerlin, 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

Lila Jane Keightley (née Love), 31 Castle Park, Tobermore.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

Mary Kathleen Houston (Maura) of Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Limavady (Co Derry), died peacefully after a long illness on 23rd July 2022 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow Scotland. May she rest in peace.

She will be greatly missed. Beloved wife of John Houston, loving mother of Cathy and Irene, grandmother to Jack and Owen. Daughter of the late Francis and Catherine Owens. Much loved sister of Nuala Hall, Garry and Damian Owens, sister in law to Gabriel, Dawn and Linda and much loved Auntie and Godmother. Our Lady of Lourdes please pray for her.

Funeral on Thursday, August 11, at 9.30am at St Patrick’s RC Church, William Street, Glasgow. Interment afterwards at Knocknairshill Cemetery, Greenock. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to LupusUK

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maura-houston

George James Keys, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

The death has occurred of George James Keys, July 30, 2022, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

Much loved husband of Alice, loving brother of Alan, Vivienne, Colin, dear Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle.

Private family time on Monday. All welcome at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 10pm, funeral service in his home on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired and cheques payable to either Macmillan Cancer Care or Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Michelle Livingstone, 44 Parkview, Castledawson.

The death has occurred of Michelle Livingstone, July 31, 2022. Peacefully at her home, after a short illness, Michelle (Mitch), 44 Parkview, Castledawson, much loved step-daughter of Samuel and Sally (Bolton), loving step-sister of Rhonda and dearest friend of Fiona (Fullerton) and her family.

House strictly private.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, August 3, at 1:30pm for service in Christ Church, Castledawson at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, for Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

Always loved and remembered by her Family and Friends.

‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.

John Kerlin, 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Kerlin suddenly on July 30, 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

Beloved husband of Deirdre and loving father of Paula (Mullan), Sean, Cathy (Gormley), Sinead (Kelly), Mary(Devine), Joe and Orla. Fond father in law of Chrissy, Cara, Ruairi, Joey, Barry and Barry. Devoted grandfather of Kain, Caiden, Thomas, Fintan, Oscar, Méabh, Grace, Darragh and Rosie. Loving son of the late Joe and Mary R.I.P and dear brother of Anne (Gallen), James, Geraldine (Vambeck), Mary(Gormley), Martina (McCauley) Jacinta(McCrory), Brian and Joe.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, August 4, leaving his late residence at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Aughabrack, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard.

Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service or Air Ambulance NI c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the extended family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Lila Jane Keightley (née Love), 31 Castle Park, Tobermore.

The death has occurred of Lila Jane Keightley (née Love): July 30, 2022 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly loved Wife of the late Robert, 31 Castle Park, Tobermore, a loving partner of Sammy, much loved Mother of Barbara, Alison and Robert, a dear Mother-in-law and Grandmother and dearest Sister of Doreen, Trevor, Eddie and the late Robert, Willie, Joe, Norman, Andy and May.

House strictly private. All welcome at D Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, August 2, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

Funeral from her home, on Wednesday, August 3, at 12:30pm, for service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Desertmartin Parish Churchyard at 2:45pm (approximately).

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Angel Wishes, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

The death has occurred of Margaret Stuart, July 27, 2022. Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday, August 5, at 11 am., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

