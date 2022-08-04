Derry Death Notices - Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The following deaths have occurred:

Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness)

The death has occurred of Maureen Hegarty (née McGuinness), August 3, 2022, peacefully at the Donegal Hospice.

Wife of the late Noel and Loving Mother of Shauna, Martin, Paul, Declan and the late baby Diarmuid.

A much loved Grandmother of Eoghan, Aoife, Niamh, Eimear, Conaill, Grace and Emily.

Dear Mother-in-law of Cliff, Carol, Kisell, Cheryl.

Dear sister of Pat, Danny, Caroline and the late Sadie, Grace, Michael and Sheila.

Funeral from her son's home 5 Woodlee, Culmore, Derry on Saturday 6th August at 10:00am to Saint Pius X Church, Moville for Requiem Mass at 11:00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery, Moville.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

Sadly missed by the entire family. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Edward (Eddie) Shivers (Castledawson)

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Shivers (Castledawson), Lavey, August 3, 2022, peacefully at Antrim Area hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena (Mena) and devoted father of Margaret Carey, Patsy, Charlie, Rose Hughes, Tillie (Deceased) Artie, John, Gerard, Martina Cassidy and Paula Ryan. Loving son of the late Paddy and Rose and devoted brother of the late John, Artie and Tommie.

Funeral from his home 5 Harmony Hill, Broagh BT45 8HE on Friday, August 5th August at 11.15am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces and extensive family circle.

“Our Lady of Knock pray for him”

Tom Allen, 5, Desertlyn Road, Moneymore

The death has occurred of Tom Allen, August 2, 2022 (suddenly), devoted Husband of Hilary, 5 Desertlyn Road, Moneymore, much loved Father of Mark and his Wife Emma and Lesley and her Partner Steve and a loving Granda of Billy, Max, Leo and Lucy.

House private, Friends and Family welcome. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Thursday evening, August 4th from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, August 6th at 1.00pm to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance and Lecumpher Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".

2 Timothy 4 v 7.

Rebecca (Bertha) Smyth, Collon Terrace

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Bertha) Smyth, August 3, 2022, peacefully at her home, Collon Terrace. Dearly beloved partner of the Late David Hughes. A loving Aunt of Lisa, Clare and Rachel. A Great-Aunt of Ava and Sophia.

A funeral service will take place in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church on Friday 5th August at 12 Noon, followed by burial in Muff Parish Church Burial Ground.

Visitors welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to The Cats Protection League at www.cats.org.co.uk.

Bertha will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321.

Dearly loved and sadly missed.

Harold Moore, 18, Irwin Crescent, Claudy

The death has occurred of Harold Moore, August 3, 2022 Suddenly at Cornfield Nursing Home, Limavady, (in his 84th year) much loved son of the late Cyril and Andrena, devoted brother of Kenneth, David, Eva, Doris, Hilary, Noreen, Edna, Linda, Maureen, Joan and the late Cyril, Norman and Andrena, a dear uncle and great-uncle.

Funeral leaving his late home 18, Irwin Crescent, Claudy on Friday, August 5 at 1.15pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church c/o Mr A.J McFarland, 10 Cregg Road, Claudy BT47 4HX.

Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

The Lord is my Shepherd.

Margaret Joan Swinerton (née Boyd), The Lodge, 11 Draperstown Road, Tobermore

The death has occurred of Margaret Joan Swinerton (née Boyd) (aged 92 years) August 2nd 2022 (peacefully) at the Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, formerly of The Lodge, 11 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, dearly beloved Wife of the late Lawson, much loved Mother of Eleanor and Lorna, a dear Mother-in-Law of the late Roderick (O'Kane), a loving Grandmother of Ciara, Claire and Conor and Great Grandmother of Ben, Sophie and Ava.

House strictly private.

Funeral service in Christ Church, Castledawson on Friday, August 5, at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Woodschapel Parish Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

Lovingly remembered by her Daughters and the entire Family Circle.

Mary Kathleen Houston (Maura) of Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Limavady (Co Derry).

Mary Kathleen Houston (Maura) of Glasgow, Scotland and formerly of Limavady (Co Derry), died peacefully after a long illness on 23rd July 2022 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow Scotland. May she rest in peace.

She will be greatly missed. Beloved wife of John Houston, loving mother of Cathy and Irene, grandmother to Jack and Owen. Daughter of the late Francis and Catherine Owens. Much loved sister of Nuala Hall, Garry and Damian Owens, sister in law to Gabriel, Dawn and Linda and much loved Auntie and Godmother. Our Lady of Lourdes please pray for her.

Funeral on Thursday, August 11, at 9.30am at St Patrick’s RC Church, William Street, Glasgow. Interment afterwards at Knocknairshill Cemetery, Greenock. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to LupusUK

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maura-houston

George James Keys, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

The death has occurred of George James Keys, July 30, 2022, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, 3 Oughtymoyle, Bellarena.

Much loved husband of Alice, loving brother of Alan, Vivienne, Colin, dear Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle.

Private family time on Monday. All welcome at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 10pm, funeral service in his home on Thursday at 11am followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired and cheques payable to either Macmillan Cancer Care or Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

John Kerlin, 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Kerlin suddenly on July 30, 2022. May he rest in peace. Late of 200 Longland Road, Alla, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4JE.

Beloved husband of Deirdre and loving father of Paula (Mullan), Sean, Cathy (Gormley), Sinead (Kelly), Mary(Devine), Joe and Orla. Fond father in law of Chrissy, Cara, Ruairi, Joey, Barry and Barry. Devoted grandfather of Kain, Caiden, Thomas, Fintan, Oscar, Méabh, Grace, Darragh and Rosie. Loving son of the late Joe and Mary R.I.P and dear brother of Anne (Gallen), James, Geraldine (Vambeck), Mary(Gormley), Martina (McCauley) Jacinta(McCrory), Brian and Joe.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, August 4, leaving his late residence at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Aughabrack, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard.

Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service or Air Ambulance NI c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the extended family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

Margaret Stuart, Edenvale Care Home, Limavady.

The death has occurred of Margaret Stuart, July 27, 2022. Peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Margaret, late of Coleraine and Castlerock. Dearly loved wife of the late Jos, much loved mother of Tracy and the late Lynda Jayne, mother-in-law of Simon and devoted nana of Jordan. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, on Friday, August 5, at 11 am., followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium, Belfast at 1.20 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

