New £1.5m housing scheme unveiled for Co Derry town

A £1.5m housing investment in County Derry is set to be completed later this month.

Choice Housing, one of Northern Irelands largest housing associations has officially launched a new quality housing development in Portstewart aimed specifically for over 55s.

The Hill, which is located close to the harbour in the scenic area of Portstewart will include nine new affordable apartments and secure underground parking.

The £1.5m investment on the former SHAC site will offer independent living in a prime location with local amenities including the promenade and harbour, shops, and cafes all within short walking distance.

The new development, which commenced construction in November 2020 is expected to be handed over later this month.

The waiting list for housing in the North Coast area has increased significantly in recent years, this new scheme is a welcome edition in the area which has limited new housing developments.

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said: “Evaluating the demand for housing in a specific area forms part of our decision-making process when it comes to investing in new developments.

“It has been clear for a number of years that there is a growing need for housing in Portstewart and the wider North Coast area.

“The waiting list continues to grow and unfortunately investment in new housing schemes is not keeping up with the demand.

“The Hill will provide new homes for up to 26 people and we have plans for further investment in more quality housing in the area.”

The Hill will provide safe, secure, and independent living for people aged 55 and over, with eight 3-person 2-bedroom apartments and one 2-person 1 bedroom apartment on offer.

Michael continued: “This new development offers the chance for new residents to be part of an attractive and thriving local community, which is a vital element of our schemes.

“Choice is committed to delivering further developments like this in an effort to address the ongoing housing deficit.”

The project, which included the demolition of the existing property, and a full design and build was led by lead Contractor Brendan Loughran & Sons Ltd based in Omagh.

The family run business have delivered major investment projects across the island of Ireland.