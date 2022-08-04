Derry businesses urged to be vigilant of counterfeit bank notes

Derry and Strabane Police received had a report of counterfeit £20 note that was used in a shop in the city recently and they're appealing to business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money.

A spokesperson said: "The note (pictured) is of high quality, and it’s understandable how it could easily go unnoticed, especially in a busy environment.

"It’s important that staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business. There are a number of things to look out for, including: does the main printing feel raised? Can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light? Is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

The back of the banknote recently reported to Police

"Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

"There are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals. You can display clear warning signs stating: - ‘COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT.' Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes.

"Also, have a policy for your staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote. Ensure there are good lighting conditions at cash points."