04 Aug 2022

Man arrested in connection with death of Caoimhin Cassidy has been released

The 28 year old who was arrested has been released unconditionally

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

A 28-year-old arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy from Creggan in Derry on Saturday, June 1, 2019 has been released unconditionally. 

Caoimhin, from Creggan in Derry, was sadly found dead in a burning vehicle three years ago.

On Saturday, June 1 2019, shortly after 4am, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire that had crashed on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.

It was when tackling the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post mortem examination revealed that Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

