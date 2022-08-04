Priority Written Question submitted regarding flood alleviation schemes for Derry

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has submitted a Priority Written Question to the Minister for Infrastructure to receive an update on progress made on flood alleviation schemes in Derry.

It follows the announcement by the Minister that some progress has been made on an interim solution to flooding in the Ballycolman estate in Strabane.

The Foyle MLA said: “The news that some progress is being made on an interim solution to recent flooding in the Ballycolman Estate is, of course, to be welcomed.

However, we also need to see urgent progress on other flood alleviation schemes, including in Drumahoe and Eglinton. Many residents suffered huge damage to their businesses, lost their properties and lost their savings and they need urgent action.

"That is why I have submitted a Priority Written Question to the Minister for Infrastructure to ask what urgent steps his Department intends to take to progress flood alleviation schemes in the area.

“We must also learn the long-term lessons of the recent flooding to ensure our community is not forced to experience such a devastating episode again.”