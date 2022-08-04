Search

04 Aug 2022

‘Animal noises’ make up over half of Co Derry noise complaints

Statistics were released by DAERA last week.

‘Animal noises’ make up over half of Co Derry noise complaints

Pic: Lubomir Ladikov/Pexels

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

04 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Over 700 of the noise complaints received by councils covering County Derry related to animal noises, a recent report has revealed.

Data published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) showed that the category accounted for 719 of the 1,415 noise complaints received by the county's councils.

The figure makes up 51% of the total number of complaints, with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council leading the way on 291, ranking fourth overall in Northern Ireland.

Derry City and Strabane District Council recorded 234, with Mid Ulster registering the least on 194.

Complaints related to music, television and parties were the second most common, accounting for 215 reports across the county's three areas, while 'other neighbourhood noise' made up 105.

12% of all noise complaints in the North were recorded in County Derry's three local government districts.

The report groups categories into six main areas; Industrial, Commercial, Domestic, Construction, Transport and Noise in the Street.

Mid Ulster (49) and Causeway Coast and Glens (32) ranked second and third in the 'Industrial' category, with Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry City and Strabane (both 21) ranking third and fourth for 'Noise in the Street'.

Across Northern Ireland despite 11,356 noise complaints being made, just 570 notices calling on the noise to be ceased or reduced in volume were served in total over the eleven council areas.

In Mid Ulster, the 375 reports resulted in four notices being served, with 1.07 notices being served for every 100 complaints.

Just one notice was issued in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council from their 566 reports, while Derry City and Strabane saw one notice from their 474 complaints.

Of County Derry's three areas, Causeway Coast and Glens had the highest concentration of complaints, with 35.0 per 10,000 population.

Derry City and Strabane had a figure of 31.2, with Mid Ulster posting the lowest figure at 25.2, the third lowest in Northern Ireland overall.

Three categories across the county's districts attracted zero complaints; Civil Aircraft, Street Traders and Road Works, while one report in Derry City and Strabane related to 'Children Playing'.

