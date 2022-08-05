ARC Fitness partners with Trauma Therapist, Vivian McKinnon, to bring short film to Derry

Derry's addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is partnering with experienced trauma therapist, Vivian McKinnon, to showcase her new short film, The Magic is Within You, at the Waterside Theatre in Derry on September 6.

The short film, which is 30 minutes long, depicts Vivian’s own personal story of triumph from a place of trauma where she overcame adversity and how she personally transformed a breakdown into a breakthrough.

The screening is open to the public and will be followed by a Q&A with Gary Rutherford, founder and director of ARC Fitness, as the pair discuss the inner workings of connection and self-compassion in relation to recovery.

Vivian is the Founder and Managing Director of Hydro-ease, Northern Ireland's only dedicated floatation Centre. She is also a Clinical Hypnotherapist, Certified CBT Therapist, and Regional Coordinator for SMART Recovery UK.

Vivian said: "I’m extremely proud of The Magic is Within You. Not just because it’s my own personal story but because I also believe the rawness and vulnerability within it has the power to inspire others in similar situations resulting in personal connection and healing.

"I also want to say a massive thank you to Gary and my friends at ARC Fitness for joining me to bring the film to a Derry audience.

"My heart behind this event with ARC is that it will open up unrestricted and honest dialogue around the subject of trauma, what it is, how it manifests and more importantly how we can grow from it allowing us to collaboratively share strategies of recovery and help those in attendance to recognise that post-traumatic growth can bring about context and meaning to even the emptiest of hearts and minds.”

Vivian will also be joining Gary and the ARC Fitness team as a keynote speaker at the organisations Recovery Conference that is taking place at the Millenium Forum on Wednesday September 7.

Gary recently received the accolade 'Nurse of the Year' at the RCN Awards

Talking about the screening, Gary Rutherford said: “We’re so pleased to be partnering with Vivian to host this event and bring her fabulous short film to Derry.

"There is so much power in hearing people’s stories and learning that recovery is possible and I’m honestly excited to watch Vivian bring her story to life through this screening.

"At ARC we work hard to empower people to know that recovery and change is possible so the message Vivian is bringing through this short film is one that is very close to our heart and we look forward to seeing the potential breakthrough it could bring.”

Tickets for the screening and Q&A event are £8 each and are available from eventbrite.

