08 Aug 2022

LegenDerry Food Trail set to link up city’s culinary offering

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Derry city’s local food and drink providers have been linked up in a tasty trail of restaurants, cafes, street food, bars and hotels that aims to promote the LegenDerry Food experience for visitors and locals alike.

The LegenDerry Food Trail is a guide to showcase and promote over 40 businesses across the city who prioritise the use and promotion of local food to offer a unique and authentic visitor experience.

The guide is available now in Visitor Information Centres, hotels and visitor touch points throughout the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, explained that the trail will help highlight all the LegenDerry Food Network has to offer and promote the offering of its accredited members.

“The LegenDerry Food Network has provided a joined up way for our local food and drink sector to promote our unique offering, showcasing the positive work being done within the industry locally and highlighting our city as a foodie destination,” she said.

“The Food Trail is an ideal way for our providers to work together to allow people to plan their culinary experience in the city and sample all the unrivalled local produce, bars and street food we have to offer.

“When you see all the providers together on the map it shows just how comprehensive and varied our offering has become, there really is something to suit everyone within a very small area.”

Chair of the LegenDerry Food Network, Emily McCorkell, added: “The LegenDerry Food Trail aims to increase participation in our food and drink experiences and enhance visitor expenditure on food and drink by highlighting our ‘great place, great taste’ in a joined up way.

“The guide has an easy to use map and key which lists the network’s comprehensive array of restaurants, cafes, street food, retail, hotels and bars.

“Whether you’re craving street food that packs a flavour punch, a few crafts beers and spirits and a relaxed vibe or fine dining with a local twist, the trail has you covered.” For more information on LegenDerry Food trail and to access it visit legenderryfood.com

