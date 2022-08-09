Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

The death has taken place of Melvyn Coates, on 7th August 2022, peacefully at his home: 3 Alexander Terrace Limavady. Beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Jonathan and Michael, dear stepfather of Jonathon and the late Tony Sweeney R.I.P. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Son of the late Thomas and Margaret Coates R.I.P. (Newcastle upon Tyne). Deeply regretted by all the family circle and friends. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 11.00am for interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Limavady at 11.30am. Private Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. Family flowers only please - donations in lieu to: Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone (028) 77764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occured on 8th August 2022 of Kathleen Desmond (née Canning), beloved wife of the late Conor, 22 Altnagelvin Park, loving mother of Brian, Oonagh, Anne-Marie, Maeve, Conor and Dermot, mother-in-law of Tormod, John, Thomas, Brid and Niamh, much loved grandmother of Deirdre, Maeve, Beau, Larysa, Ronan, Sophie, Sean, Therese, Peter, Emmet, Brian, Claire, Ariana, Austin and the late baby Conor, cherished granny-in-law of Philip and Stephen and dear sister of Sheila, Nora, John, Vera and the late Madge, Philomena (Sr. Enda), Mary, Sophie and James. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 12.30pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to ARC Recovery, Business Park, Bay Road, Derry, BT48 7SH. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

The death has occurred of Sarah Shiels (née McCloskey), August 4, 2022, peacefully following a long battle with cancer at her home, 9 Sandown Drive, Kilfennan. Dearest and most precious mother of Emma, darling and beloved sister of Theresa, Paula, Sharon and the late James, Debbie, Andrew, Mary and Paul. Loving mother-in-law of Ceri. Daughter of the late John (Johnny) McCloskey and the late Pamela (Pam) McCloskey. Dearly Loved aunty and cousin and will be missed by the entire family circle. Ex wife of the late Brian Shiels. Ex-employee of Boots and Index. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, August 9, at 11.20aam to Ashbrook House, Ardmore, for service of remembrance at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Please wear bright clothes, no black. Limited parking, please car share. Our hearts are broken, our world has been turned upside down, our sorrow knows no limits. Taken too soon.

The death has occured of Mary Foster Stewart (née Cole), 8th August 2022, peacefully at home (Cawhill Park). Dearly beloved wife of the Late Victor, a loving mother of Samuel, Christine, Marie, Victor and Gary, a much-loved sister of Hilda, Jim and the Late Annette and Ruby, a loving grandmother of Paul, Nicola, Stewart, Rachel, David, Kirsty, Jamie, Lauren, Abi, Keaton and Ross, a great grandmother of Oliver, Maisy, Noah, Millie, Annie, Sarah, Thomas, Raphael, TigerLily and Wolfgang. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022 in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Carec/0 Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. House Private Please. May will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel (028) 71311321. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Cora Welsh (née McGlinchey), 6th August 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Thomas, loving mother of Marie, Cora Teresa, Neil, and Tracey. A much loved grandmother of Danielle, Zach, Ryan, Tara, Luke and Louis and great-grandmother of Caoimhim. Dear sister of Les, Monica, Una, Anne, Frank, Angela, Maria, and the late Gemma R.I.P. Funeral from her home; 192 Castle Park Limavady on Wednesday, 10th August at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary's Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family and friends welcome at the wake house. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Chest Heart & Stroke 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT27HB or I.C.U. Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry BT472NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone (028) 77764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

