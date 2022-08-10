Treatment of Noah Donohoe's family 'a disgrace' - Cllr Maeve O'Neill

The treatment of the family of Noah Donohue by the British Secretary of State Shailesh Vara has been branded "a disgrace".

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit) said: "The treatment of the family of Noah Donohue by the Tory Secretary of State Shailesh Vara and the PSNI is a disgrace.

"The speed at which Vara was willing to sign-up to the PSNI demand for a Public Interest Immunity (PII) Certificate in order to lock away files related to the death of Noah is yet another example of the contempt all Tories have for everyone here, of all backgrounds.

"There has been serious questions about the PSNI's investigation into Noah's disappearance and death from the very beginning. The attempt to deny the Donohoe family access to all files containing information compounds suspicions the PSNI are not being upfront.

"The PSNI's contempt for people and social justice reappears over and over, from the racist crackdown on Black Lives Matter protests, the unilateral decision to use spit hoods, the refusal to defend violent policing in Creggan including towards children to Derry and Strabane Council, harassment of striking workers and intimidation of Palestine solidarity campaigners," said Cllr O'Neill.

Cllr O'Neill said the bahaviour of the PSNI had extended to the circulation of suicide images.

She added: "[We also have] report after report of racist, sectarian and sexist actions and abuse by police officers and its continuing efforts to cover-up collusion.

"Big parties on the Policing Board tell us this how they hold the PSNI to account. But where is PSNI accountability?

"For good reason multiple progressive organisations called for the PSNI to be excluded from participation in Belfast Pride. The PSNI are not on the side of transparency, accountability or social justice. They never have been and never will be.

"The PII Certificate should be withdrawn. Political parties should resign from the Policing Board.

"We encourage all who can make it to join the Justice for Noah protest at Belfast City Hall 1pm Saturday August 13."

























