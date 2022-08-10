Search

10 Aug 2022

Treatment of Noah Donohoe's family 'a disgrace' - Cllr Maeve O'Neill

'Serious questions about the PSNI's investigation into Noah's disappearance and death'

Treatment of Noah Donohoe's family 'a disgrace' - Cllr Maeve O'Neill

Treatment of Noah Donohoe's family 'a disgrace' - Cllr Maeve O'Neill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The treatment of the family of Noah Donohue by the British Secretary of State Shailesh Vara has been branded "a disgrace".

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit) said: "The treatment of the family of Noah Donohue by the Tory Secretary of State Shailesh Vara and the PSNI is a disgrace.

"The speed at which Vara was willing to sign-up to the PSNI demand for a Public Interest Immunity (PII) Certificate in order to lock away files related to the death of Noah is yet another example of the contempt all Tories have for everyone here, of all backgrounds. 

"There has been serious questions about the PSNI's investigation into Noah's disappearance and death from the very beginning. The attempt to deny the Donohoe family access to all files containing information compounds suspicions the PSNI are not being upfront.

"The PSNI's contempt for people and social justice reappears over and over, from the racist crackdown on Black Lives Matter protests, the unilateral decision to use spit hoods, the refusal to defend violent policing in Creggan including towards children to Derry and Strabane Council, harassment of striking workers and intimidation of Palestine solidarity campaigners," said Cllr O'Neill.

Cllr O'Neill said the bahaviour of the PSNI had extended to the circulation of suicide images.

She added: "[We also have] report after report of racist, sectarian and sexist actions and abuse by police officers and its continuing efforts to cover-up collusion. 

"Big parties on the Policing Board tell us this how they hold the PSNI to account. But where is PSNI accountability?

"For good reason multiple progressive organisations called for the PSNI to be excluded from participation in Belfast Pride. The PSNI are not on the side of transparency, accountability or social justice. They never have been and never will be. 

"The PII Certificate should be withdrawn. Political parties should resign from the Policing Board. 

"We encourage all who can make it to join the Justice for Noah protest at Belfast City Hall 1pm Saturday August 13."
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media