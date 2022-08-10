Search

10 Aug 2022

Knockalla Hill Climb named in honour of Derry's Danny Gormley

Donegal International Rally celebrating 50th birthday

Knockalla Hill Climb

View from top of Danny Gormley Hill Climb

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Donegal Motor Club has announced it has named the Knockalla hill climb in honour of the popular Derry man, Danny Gormley, who was for many years the clerk of the course.

This year marks the 50th anniversary running of the Knockalla  hill climb, which will take place on the weekend of September 3 and 4, with each day being a separate counting round of the ALEKTO Irish National Hill Climb Championship, competing for the Frank Keane Trophy.

Danny passed away suddenly in May 2021. Micheal Kelly, the clerk of the course, said: "The fiftieth anniversary hill climb on Knockalla Mountain is going to be a wonderful celebration of Ireland’s best Hill Climb.

“While a celebration, we will all be missing Danny Gormley, the Clerk of the Course of the Donegal Rally for years, and also the Clerk of the Course of the Hill Climb with me. He was a great mentor within the Club."

"In the year when the Donegal International Rally celebrated its 50th anniversary the hill climb, the first ever closed-road event ever staged by the Motor Club, finally gets to its 50th running after the Covid pandemic years. It is sponsored by long term Club supporters Kellys Toyota and CBM Signs from  Letterkenny, and DMG Motors from Donegal Town.

"The spectacular setting, overlooking Ballymastocker Bay, is one of the most celebrated places in motorsport folklore, providing an unrivalled natural amphitheatre for fans and competitors to enjoy one of nature’s wonders.

"Featuring the world famous beach and coastal drive on the Wild Atlantic Way, Knockalla has from the outset been the flagship road of the Motor Club, and of County Donegal, and is known and revered across the globe as a result."

Regulations for the 50th Anniversary Hill Climb will be available online from 08.00 am on Monday, August 8, 2022 via www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/login.

Entries are limited on each day to 85 and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

