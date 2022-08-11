Revealed: Inishowen beauty spot illegal dumper from Derry

The rubbish dumped at Lis na Grá woods near Muff
A fly-tipper who caused outrage after they dumped rubbish in one of Inishowen's most scenic areas was from Derry, it can been revealed.
A vigilant family spotted a person dumping the load of rubbish at Lis na Grá woods in the Muff area of Inishowen.
Donegal County Council's litter warden was contacted and began an investigation.
The waste was examined and despite efforts to conceal the identity of the perpetrator, a name and address was recovered.
An O2 bill was also recovered displaying a mobile number.
Donegal County Council subsequently used a fixed penalty fine to an address in Derry.
Terry Crossan, Sinn Fein councillor for the Muff area, thanked the local family and the council's litter warden for his 'prompt action and forensic examination of the rubbish.'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.