Search

12 Aug 2022

New republican monument unveiled in Derry's Bogside

New republican monument unveiled in Derry's Bogside

The People's Monument. Photos: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A new republican monument has been unveiled in Derry's Bogside.

Saoradh Doire, in conjunction with Derry IRPWA (Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association), unveiled the People's Monument at a ceremony close to Free Derry Corner on Sunday afternoon last.

Main speaker at the event, leading Saoradh member Thomas Ashe Mellon, said the monument was dedicated to the 'unsung heroes of the republican struggle' in the city.

Immediately after the unveiling, IRPWA staged a whiteline picket in support of current republican prisoners and to highlight what they described as 'ongoing British Internment.'

A spokesperson said: “It is vital, particularly while internment is being weaponised against republicans that support is extended to all republican prisoners, including those who have been interned by the occupier.

“The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, in conjunction with Saoradh, encourages all like-minded republicans and individuals to show their support for the men and women behind the wire.”

Families laying wreaths and floral tributes in memory of their loved ones at the People's Monument. Photos: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

The day's events concluded with an Irish Night held in the 720 Bar, featuring Eimhear Ní Ghlacaín, Roberts/Mellon Republican Memorial Flute Band and Chris of Erin Go Bragh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media