12 Aug 2022

New 20mph speed zones for local schools welcomed

Cllr has welcomed the new speed zones outside the schools.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the introduction of new 20mph speed zones for local schools.

The new speed limits have been established at Spires Integrated Primary, St Pius X College, and High School Magherafelt.

Cllr McFlynn said, “I am delighted to see the introduction of new 20mph speed limits at schools in Magherafelt that Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone and I have been repeatedly lobbying for.

“This is a very busy road, and we are delighted the signage is now in place as the new school year approaches.

“We will continue to lobby the Department to include other schools in the area in the scheme. Some of the schools which would benefit from being included are St Patrick's Primary Loup, Derrychrin Primary Ballinderry and St Patrick's Primary Moneymore.

“The SDLP made road safety a top priority during the last Assembly and over 200 schools have benefitted from the scheme our Minister introduced during that time.

“We will continue to lobby for further investment in road safety across our rural road network and, in particular, for further investment in road safety at our schools.”

