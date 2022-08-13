Four Derry groups granted £200k IFI funding

Four Derry groups have been awarded £200,000 by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) in support of their peace and reconciliation efforts.

Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership will receive a share of £100,000 with partner organisation Donegal Local Sports Partnership.

Bogside and Brandywell Initiative, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and Life After will get a share of £100,000 for their work in the city along with Donegal partners Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns.

Waterside Neighbourhoo Partnership and Donegal Local Sports Partnership have been awarded the funding for a 15-month cross-border , cross community project in Derry and Doengal working to deliver a ‘Community Activity Play Programme’ that will benefit children and adults living in disadvantaged urban residential areas on each side of the border.

Bogside and Brandywell Initiative, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, Life After and Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns) have been granted the funding for a 12-month project in the Derry and Donegal area focussing on cross-border collaboration on a range of health, wellbeing, safety and environmental issues/awareness-raising campaigns with a view to building sustained cross-border relationships vital to maintaining peace and stability in the current uncertain political climate.

IFI chairpersn, Paddy Harte, said the funded projects were instrumental in developing positive, local leadership.

He added: “Our support gives communities and individuals the tools and skills they need to prosper and grow to create a more inclusive, shared society for all.

“The border on the island of Ireland stretches for more than 300 miles and it remains a psychological and physical barrier for many communities.

“These communities suffered tremendously during The Troubles, even today many towns remain deprived with residents leaving to find opportunities elsewhere.

“The IFI has been a strong advocate of building border connections and development since its inception.”

Concluding, Mr Harte said: “From the restoration of the Shannon Erne Waterway in 1991 right through to the present day, we support many projects operating in the border region.”