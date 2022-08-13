Sci-fi film starring role for Derry actress

A rising young Derry star is to star in a new film which will be premiered at a renowned film festival later this month.

Ayvianna Snow plays the character Rebecca Cavendish in 'Lola,' which was shot on location in Kildare and Dublin.

Featuring songs composed by acclaimed singer/songwriter Neil Hannon, of the Divine Comedy, it is directed by Andrew Legge and also stars Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini.

A sci-fi movie set in 1941, it follows two sisters who create a time machine, allowing them to explore the punk generation before it even existed. But with World War II escalating, they decide to use the machine as a weapon of intelligence, with world-altering consequences.

Ayvianna plays the character Rebecca Cavendish who works as a reporter.

Speaking about the film, she said: “I love that Lola centres the relationship between two women and explores female solidarity in exceptional circumstances.

“I am thrilled to have worked with such an exciting creative team.”

Ayvianna's previous works include White Colour Black, Black Lake, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, Hollow, The Lockdown Hauntings.

'Lola@ will premiere at the 75th anniversary of the Locarno Festival, followed by Edinburgh Film Festival as well as a London screening at FrightFest.