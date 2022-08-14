Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 14th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:
The death has taken place of Anne Jane Clyde, 12th August, 2022, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of the Hermitage, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Ernie, loving mother of Carol and Hazel, Dear Mother in law of Raymond, devoted grandmother of Aaron, Ryan, Hazel-Anne, Rebekah-Jane, Arabella. Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtard Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.
The death has occurred of Brendan Harper, 8th August 2022, beloved husband of Pat, loving father of Brenda, Jonathan, Carla, Michelle and Laura, much loved grandfather of David, Alex, Meaghan, Jenna, Lucas and Christopher and dear brother of Hubert, Eileen and the late Pascal and baby John. Brendan 's wake will begin in his home, 2 Coneyville, Culmore on Sunday from 2.00pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 11.25am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Whitegates Business Park Unit 7, Newry, BT35 6UA. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
