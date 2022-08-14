Countdown begins to Derry's biggest ever Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run

Gentlemen it’s your turn to put on your trainers and get ready for the annual Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run which is returning after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic to raise much-needed funs for the Foyle Hospice.

The event is taking place for the first time since 2019 with a new 5k course and the organisers are thrilled to join with men throughout the North West and beyond in support of the local Hospice.

A spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 crisis has put a strain on our healthcare system, making Foyle Hospice specialist palliative care services more critical than ever with increased patient admissions and referrals for home care and young person counselling.

“We need your help to ensure we can provide high quality compassionate care to individuals with terminal and life-limiting illness while supporting their families and carers.”

This year's event is like no other with a specially commissioned male walk t-shirt that is provided to everyone that registers for the walk/run.

The spokesperson added “The annual male walk tradition will continue this year with a cool, sharp t-shirt that will put the fun back in fundraising.

“After an amazing female walk in June this year, the male walk will be the biggest one yet, with men from all walks of life joining together and walking as one for their community.

“Our new route begins and finishes at Sainsbury’s. The walk this year will continue to follow the current pandemic restrictions.

“As in previous years we invite men from all over the world, to join in and take part in an event that has shaped the fundraising calendar of the North West.”

All proceeds from the male walk helps towards the running costs of the Hospice and the specialist palliative care services that we offer our community; every registra- tion will make a difference to someone in our community.

Sign-up for the male walk/run walk online by following the link on our website here: www.foylehospice.com and you can collect your fundraising pack from our Fundraising Office, 61 Culmore Road, Monday to Friday 9.00am – 5.00pm.

Your pack will have your t-shirt a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook.