Derry Death Notices - Monday, 15th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Gerry Downs, 17 Rosemary Place, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Gerry Downs, on 11th August 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 17 Rosemary Place, Coleraine, dearly loved father of Naomi, Maresa, Greg and Danielle, devoted granda of Faye and Milly and beloved brother of Trevor, William and the late Ivan. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine, on Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 at 1.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. (Gerry’s wish was that mourners would wear bright clothing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

Catherine (Cathy) Hale, 8 Whitehouse Road

The death has taken place of Catherine (Cathy) Hale, 13th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of 8 Whitehouse Road, formerly of 93 Rathlin Drive), loving mother of Matthew, Emily and Max, dear sister of Jeanette, Jim, Robbie, Christopher, Thomas, Goretti and the late Michael and Geraldine, beloved daughter of the late Bobby and Chrissie Hale and a dear and loving sister-in-law to Mandy and Pamela, and former wife of Ciaran. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her brother Thomas’ home, 74 Rosskeen Park, on Wednesday, 17th August at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way Complex, Derry, BT47 5GW. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Damian Marron, 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy

The death has occurred of Damian Marron, 14th August 2022, (suddenly) late of 17 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, beloved partner of Natasha, loving father of Jessica, Damian, Sophia, Conleth, Skyla and Piper, much loved son of Fiona, dear brother of Sharon, Eugene and Colleen and beloved grandson of Bernie and Margaret. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, friends and neighbours who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. For further detail enquiries please call WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

