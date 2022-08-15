Police name man killed in motorbike crash in County Derry

Ryan Speirs (24) died following Saturday's accident in Magherafelt.
Police have named the man who died following a motorbike accident in County Derry at the weekend.
The victim, aged 24, was Ryan Speirs from the Loup area.
Mr Speirs, a dad-of-two, died following the road traffic collision in Magherafelt on Saturday, August 13.
A police spokesperson said: “At around 4pm, it was reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash at the Castledawson Road area. Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.
“The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.