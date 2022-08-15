Search

15 Aug 2022

Man due before court following Limavady attack

Reporter:

Staff reporter

15 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Detectives investigating an assault in Limavady on Friday night in which a man in his 20s was attacked with bats have charged a 40 year old man with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates court today, Monday, August 15.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A second man arrested in connection with this incident was released on police bail following questioning

 

 

News

