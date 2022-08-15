Investigation underway after body of swimmer found close to Inishowen pier

A Garda investigation is underway after the discovery of a man’s body in the water at Bunagee pier in Inishowen.

The man whose body was recovered from the water close to a pier near Culdaff on Sunday has been named locally as Brendan Sadler from Carndonagh.

Mr Sadler, who was in his 70s, was recovered from the water at around 11.15am on Sunday.

He was swimming close to the pier before the discovery of his body was made. Attempts were made at resuscitation after he was brought ashore.

It is understood that gardaí are treating the discovery of the body as a tragic accident.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of his body, which was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem was carried out.

Mr Sadler, a retired Cranna College teacher, was known to swim regularly at Bunagee.

Carndonagh councillor Albert Doherty said there was disbelief in the community at the death of the well-known former teacher.

“He was an avid swimmer who loved the open sea,” he said, extending sympathy to Mr Saddler’s family.

Culdaff councillor Johnny McGuinness said the alarm was raised when Mr Sadler was noticed to be further out at sea than usual.

Mr Sadler’s Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh on Wednesday at 11.00am.