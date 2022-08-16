Study a university level course at NWRC – what’s not to love?

Emerging young talent Joe Allan has just completed his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Music at North West Regional College.

And while Joe could have chosen to head to university for the next stage of his career – Joe’s opting for a HND in Music at NWRC, saying that studying local is the path for him.

Derry singer/songwriter Joe enrolled on the Level 3 Music course in 2020. Already a singer/songwriter and guitarist, throughout his two years at the College he has grown and developed as a musician. He regularly gigs across the city and has just released his first single ‘Blackout Blinds’ on all streaming platforms.

“It makes so much sense to study with NWRC,” he said. “It’s cheaper, you can live at home, and when it comes to the standard of learning everything is better here.”

Joe’s encouraging other students to join NWRC’s Results Days from 18-19, (A-Level and BTEC), and 25-26 August (GCSE).

NWRC offers a huge range of courses open to students aged 16 and over, from Level 1 to Level 6, in Further and Higher Education.

Students who have attained 4/5 or more GCSEs can enrol on a Level 3 Further Education course (the equivalent of three A-Levels) at NWRC in a range of subject areas which include Art & Design, Business, Care & Health, IT, Hospitality & Catering, Media, Science, Sport, Music, Performing Arts. Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Construction & the Built Environment, Engineering, Administration and Travel & Tourism.

One-year courses at Level 1 and 2, cater for students who want to increase their current GCSE profile and perhaps haven’t successfully achieved as many GCSEs as they would have liked, and can help them get back on track. Successful completion of a Level 2 course allows students to progress to a Level 3 course (the equivalent of three A Levels) and on to Higher Education, University or Employment.

In addition, the Apprenticeship route is becoming more attractive for young people. As an apprentice, young people gain nationally recognised qualifications whilst earning a wage, combining practical ‘hands-on’ experience with academic knowledge. Apprentices typically work four days a week and are released by their employer one day a week to attend College.

For students who have already completed their A-Levels, Leaving Cert, or Level 3 course, NWRC offers a huge range of Higher Education courses including Foundation Degrees, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

