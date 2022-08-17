Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Louise Duffy (née McKinney), 69 Cornshell Fields

- Michael (Mickey) Gill, 17 O’Riada Court

- Ian Moore, Killywool/Limavady

- Samuel (Sammy) Moore, 121 Rathlin Drive

- James (Jim) McAlister, Milesian Manor, Magherafelt

- Elizabeth (Betty) McMullan (née Arbuckle), 91 Drumleck Drive

- Hugh Quigley, 109 Fergleen Park

- Patsy Walls, 9 Derrygarve Road (Newbridge/Derrygarve)

Louise Duffy (née McKinney), 69 Cornshell Fields

The death has taken place of Louise Duffy (née McKinney), on 15th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Martin and loving mother of Edward, Stephen, Gary, Síofra and the late baby Ciara. Beloved daughter of Susie and the late Eamon. Dear sister of Christine, John, Monica, Kevin, Bernie, Liam, Roisin, Suzanne and Adele. A much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home, 69 Cornshell Fields today (Wednesday) at 1.15pm to Saint Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 1.45pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Sadly missed by the entire family. House private please from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Michael (Mickey) Gill, 17 O’Riada Court

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Gill, on 16th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Tracey, Michelle and Cathy, devoted grandfather to Shannon, Caoimhin, Courtney, Cora, Kella and Logan, dear son of the late Leo and Nell, a dear and loving brother to his brothers and sisters. Funeral leaving his home, 17 O’Riada Court, on Thursday at 11.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 12,00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio pray for him.

Ian Moore, Killywool/Limavady

The death has occurred of Ian Moore, Killywool/Limavady, on 14th August 2022 (suddenly). Beloved son of Jean and Albert, much loved brother of Trevor and loving fiancé of Jayne. Funeral from the home of Ian's parents, 40 Dunlade Road, Killywool, on Thursday, 18th August 2022 at 12.30pm for a 1.00pm Service at Ballykelly Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Action Cancer. C/o Browns Funeral Directors , unit 21 Aghanloo industrial est , Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE , Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Samuel (Sammy) Moore, 121 Rathlin Drive

The death has taken place of Samuel (Sammy) Moore, 16th August 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 121 Rathlin Drive, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Colm, Dessie, Jacqueline, Damian, Noel, Paul and the late Eugene, a devoted and loving granda and great-granda, dear son of the late Willie and Margaret. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

James (Jim) McAlister, Milesian Manor, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McAlister, on 16th August 2022 (peacefully) at his home, Milesian Manor, Magherafelt, James (Jim), formerly of Esdale, Bushmills, dearly beloved husband of the late Marion, much loved father of Grace, Elizabeth and James, a dear father-in-law and devoted granda of Emma, Zoe, Adam, Logan, Brodie, Bailey and great-granda of Sophie and Ollie. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 56 Huey Crescent, Bushmills on Thursday at 1.30pm for service in Dunluce Parish Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Milesian Manor Residents Fund c/o Mrs. Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

Elizabeth (Betty) McMullan (née Arbuckle), 91 Drumleck Drive

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Betty) McMullan (née Arbuckle), on 15th August 2022, beloved wife of John, 91 Drumleck Drive, loving mother of Doreen, Martin, Paul, Dermott and the late baby John, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Joe, George and Maureen. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Hugh Quigley, 109 Fergleen Park

The death has occurred of Hugh Quigley, on 16th August 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 109 Fergleen Park, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Hugh, Helen, Paula and Tony, a devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle.Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.3am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Patsy Walls, 9 Derrygarve Road (Newbridge/Derrygarve)

The death has taken place of Patsy Walls (Newbridge/Derrygarve), 16th August 2022, beloved husband of the late Briege and loving father of Patrick Gerard and Margaret Catriona, brother of Margaret Mary and the late Lizzy, Sarah, Kelly, Chelly, Jim, Eddie, John, Rachel, Hugh Peter and Jean. Funeral from his home, 9 Derrygarve Road, on Friday, 19th August at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter, daughter in law Briege, grandchildren Gerard, Pearse, Maria and Patsy, great grandchild baby Grace, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

