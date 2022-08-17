Critical road closure set to cause major disruption this weekend

Road users are expected to face major disruption this weekend unless local elected representatives can persuade Department for Infrastructure chiefs to postpone the planned closure of the A6 at the newly constructed Dungiven roundabout.

DfI chiefs confirmed this week that the route through Dungiven from the Glenshane, or by return, will close completely from Friday, August 19 at 9pm to Monday, August 22 at 4am.

Translink bus services will not operate through Dungiven for the duration of the closure, meaning anyone wishing to travel to Derry or Belfast will either have to board their bus at the Derry depot or Maghera flyover.

Derry GAA supporters planning to attend games at the Centre of Excellence at Owenbeg will also face serious traffic disruption.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk last night said that local politicians are still working to find an alternative to prevent the disruption.

“We will still be pushing for a postponement of these works. That would be our preferred option and we are hopeful that we can get to that stage.

“We have requested that in writing and DfI have confirmed that they are considering our request, but as we stand the closure is happening.

“We will continue to try and engage with DfI to try and minimise potential disruption. We will be engaging to try and discuss specific access arrangements for local residents, and engage with Derry GAA to see if we can get information out to GAA supporters to let them know of alternative travel arrangements to try and prevent congestion on the roads into Dungiven,” added Councillor McGurk.

A spokesperson for the DfI last night said: “The closure is required to complete final surfacing at the new Dungiven roundabout. Although no through traffic will be permitted through the works during the closure period, the contractor will endeavour to facilitate local vehicular access when possible. Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

"The Department continues to engage with the contractor and local representatives.”

Transnlink officials have confirmed that there will be no through bus services this weekend.

“‘From 9pm on Friday 19 August to 4am on Monday 22 August and from Friday 2nd September (9pm) to Monday 5th September (4am), the A6 will be closed through Dungiven.

“As a result, both Goldliner and Ulster bus services will be subject to diversion and longer journey times.

“A revised timetable will operate on the 212 service during the closure and journey times will be extended to other services that operate in this area, including the X4 Derry to Dublin service.

“We recommend that passengers allow extra time for their journeys. The latest travel updates are available on our website translink.co.uk, Journey Planner, or from our Contact Centre – 02890 666630.”