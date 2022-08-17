Mid Ulster Council and trade unions conclude discussions around pay offer

The council and trade unions have concluded discussions around a local pay offer
Mid Ulster District Council and Trade Unions (GMB, NIPSA and Unite) have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer.
As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.
Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.
The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.
The Council and Trade Unions have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement.
The Council anticipates that all impacted services will return to normal on Friday (August 19).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.