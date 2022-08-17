Search

18 Aug 2022

Major road closure at A6 postponed

Residents and local representatives call for meeting with DFI chiefs

Major road closure at A6 postponed

The roundabout at Dungiven was to be closed all weekend to through traffic

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

17 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

The Department of Infrastructure has postponed the planned temporary closure of an arterial route from Belfast to Derry scheduled for this weekend.

The planned closure of the A6 at the newly constructed roundabout in Dungiven has been postponed totally until an alternative arrangement can be agreed.

Announcing the u-turn on social media, local councillor Kathleen McGurk said,

“After representations and discussions with Dept of Infrastructure from myself and Sean McGlinchey this week, we can now confirm that the planned road closures for the weekend have been postponed.

“We will now be requesting a meeting between DfI, SWS and all stakeholders to plan a way forward that sees the community’s concerns taken into consideration to ensure these essential and welcome works can be completed.

“The A6 dualling scheme is very much welcomed by the people of Dungiven but the level of disruption must be minimised as much as possible while the works are ongoing.

“Your local representatives will continue to ensure the voices of Dungiven people are heard during this project,” said councillor McGurk

The Dungiven A6 Concerned Residents group had stated earlier today (Wednesday) that they would 'take action' to stop the works proceeding if the DFI could not reach a compromise with local residents and business owners.

The group posted an update after the announcement of the postponement, “The DFI have now suspended this weekend's work. The roads will remain opened as normal. More updates will follow when the DFI are in a position to consult and plan works to suit local residents.”

DFI have been contacted for a response.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media