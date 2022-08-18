Gilfillan Cup kicks-off return of local football this Saturday

The Gilfillan Cup will open up a brand-new Mintbet Saturday Morning League season again this weekend.

After a summer of well-earned rest for local footballers, they will be straight back into action with the always popular Gilfillan Cup Group stages, as per tradition, beginning competitive football once again.

Rosemount won almost everything there was to win last season, with their Gilfillan Cup win one of the most memorable occasions. Eddie Lamberton’s men saw off Sion Swifts in the final at Wilton Park, and that was just the prelude to a magnificent season from the best team around in local football currently.

When the league begins in just a few weeks’ time, all eyes will be on the Premier Division where Rosemount will be hoping to retain the title they won last season.

Creggan Swifts, who lost out on the title by just one point will be determined to get their hands back on the trophy, although they will have their work cut out with this Rosemount side filled with talented players who were deserved winners last time out.

There will be other teams interested in having a say in the title race however. Clifton Villa are never too far away from silverware, while Brandywell Harps, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary, will want to make an impact this time out.

Sperrin Rovers won promotion to the top flight last season, and they will be hoping to do enough to stay in the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

First up however, it is the Gilfillan Cup, beginning this Saturday, with eight contests scheduled to take place across the city. It all begins again!

Opening Fixtures for the 2022-23 Season

Saturday 20th August

Group A: Culmore Colts v Strabane Athletic (Prehen 1); Tristar FC v Magee FC (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group B: Mourne Celtic v DuPont (Glebe); Tamnaherin Celtic v Sion Swifts (Lettershandoney)

Group C: Sion Swifts Colts v Creggan Swifts (Camus); Churchill Colts v City Colts (Wilton Park)

Group D: Rosemount v Sperrin Rovers (Brooke Park); Clifton Villa v Foyle FC (Lisnagelvin 2)



Tuesday 23rd August

Group B: Sion Swifts v Culmore Youths (Camus); Tamnaherin Celtic v Mourne Celtic (Lettershandoney)



Wednesday 24th August

Group A: Brandywell Harps v Tristar FC (Prehen 1); Magee FC v Culmore Colts (Lisnagelvin 2)

Group C: Churchill Colts v Maiden City Soccer (Wilton Park); City Colts v Sion Swifts Colts (St Columbs Park 2)

Group D: Phoenix Athletic Colts v Clifton Villa (Brooke Park); Foyle FC v Sperrin Rovers (St Columbs Stadium)



Saturday 27th August

Group A: Magee FC v Strabane Athletic (Prehen 1); Brandywell Harps v Culmore Colts (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group B: Tamnaherin Celtic v DuPont (Lettershandoney)

Culmore Youths v Mourne Celtic (Culmore)

Group C: City Colts v Creggan Swifts (St Columbs Park 2); Maiden City Soccer v Sion Swifts Colts (Prehen 4)

Group D: Foyle FC v Rosemount (Prehen 1); Phoenix Athletic Colts v Sperrin Rovers (Brooke Park)



Saturday 3rd September

Group A: Culmore Colts v Tristar FC (St Columbs Park 2); Strabane Athletic v Brandywell Harps (Camus)

Group B: Mourne Celtic v Sion Swifts (Glebe);DuPont v Culmore Youths (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group C: Churchill Colts v Sion Swifts Colts (Wilton Park);Creggan Swifts v Maiden City Soccer (Prehen 1)

Group D: Sperrin Rovers v Clifton Villa (Lisnagelvin 2);Rosemount v Phoenix Athletic Colts (Brooke Park)



Saturday 10th September

Group A: Brandywell Harps v Magee FC (Prehen 1);Strabane Athletic v Tristar FC (Camus)

Group B: Culmore Youths v Tamnaherin Celtic (Culmore);Sion Swifts v DuPont (Glebe)

Group C: Maiden City Soccer v City Colts (Ryan McBride Stadium);Churchill Colts v Creggan Swifts (Wilton Park)

Group D: Phoenix Athletic Colts v Foyle FC (Brooke Park);Clifton Villa v Rosemount (Lisnagelvin 2)