Search

18 Aug 2022

Gilfillan Cup kicks-off return of local football this Saturday

Gilfillan Cup kicks-off return of local football this Saturday

Maiden City and Brandywell Harps will hope to make good progress in the 2022/23 season.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

18 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@derrynow.com

The Gilfillan Cup will open up a brand-new Mintbet Saturday Morning League season again this weekend.

After a summer of well-earned rest for local footballers, they will be straight back into action with the always popular Gilfillan Cup Group stages, as per tradition, beginning competitive football once again.

Rosemount won almost everything there was to win last season, with their Gilfillan Cup win one of the most memorable occasions. Eddie Lamberton’s men saw off Sion Swifts in the final at Wilton Park, and that was just the prelude to a magnificent season from the best team around in local football currently.

When the league begins in just a few weeks’ time, all eyes will be on the Premier Division where Rosemount will be hoping to retain the title they won last season.

Creggan Swifts, who lost out on the title by just one point will be determined to get their hands back on the trophy, although they will have their work cut out with this Rosemount side filled with talented players who were deserved winners last time out.

There will be other teams interested in having a say in the title race however. Clifton Villa are never too far away from silverware, while Brandywell Harps, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary, will want to make an impact this time out.

Bay Road Soccer Fantasy Football Week 2 - 'He ran into my headbutt ref!'

League leader plummets down the table after horror week

Sperrin Rovers won promotion to the top flight last season, and they will be hoping to do enough to stay in the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

First up however, it is the Gilfillan Cup, beginning this Saturday, with eight contests scheduled to take place across the city. It all begins again!

Opening Fixtures for the 2022-23 Season

Saturday 20th August

Group A: Culmore Colts v Strabane Athletic (Prehen 1); Tristar FC v Magee FC (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group B: Mourne Celtic v DuPont (Glebe); Tamnaherin Celtic v Sion Swifts (Lettershandoney)

Group C: Sion Swifts Colts v Creggan Swifts (Camus); Churchill Colts v City Colts (Wilton Park)

Group D: Rosemount v Sperrin Rovers (Brooke Park); Clifton Villa v Foyle FC (Lisnagelvin 2)

Tuesday 23rd August

Group B: Sion Swifts v Culmore Youths (Camus); Tamnaherin Celtic v Mourne Celtic (Lettershandoney)

Wednesday 24th August

Group A: Brandywell Harps v Tristar FC (Prehen 1); Magee FC v Culmore Colts (Lisnagelvin 2)

Group C: Churchill Colts v Maiden City Soccer (Wilton Park); City Colts v Sion Swifts Colts (St Columbs Park 2)

Group D: Phoenix Athletic Colts v Clifton Villa (Brooke Park); Foyle FC v Sperrin Rovers (St Columbs Stadium)

Saturday 27th August

Group A: Magee FC v Strabane Athletic (Prehen 1); Brandywell Harps v Culmore Colts (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group B: Tamnaherin Celtic v DuPont (Lettershandoney)
Culmore Youths v Mourne Celtic (Culmore)

Group C: City Colts v Creggan Swifts (St Columbs Park 2); Maiden City Soccer v Sion Swifts Colts (Prehen 4)

Group D: Foyle FC v Rosemount (Prehen 1); Phoenix Athletic Colts v Sperrin Rovers (Brooke Park)

Saturday 3rd September

Group A: Culmore Colts v Tristar FC (St Columbs Park 2); Strabane Athletic v Brandywell Harps (Camus)

Group B: Mourne Celtic v Sion Swifts (Glebe);DuPont v Culmore Youths (Ryan McBride Stadium)

Group C: Churchill Colts v Sion Swifts Colts (Wilton Park);Creggan Swifts v Maiden City Soccer (Prehen 1)

Group D: Sperrin Rovers v Clifton Villa (Lisnagelvin 2);Rosemount v Phoenix Athletic Colts (Brooke Park)

Saturday 10th September

Group A: Brandywell Harps v Magee FC (Prehen 1);Strabane Athletic v Tristar FC (Camus)

Group B: Culmore Youths v Tamnaherin Celtic (Culmore);Sion Swifts v DuPont (Glebe)

Group C: Maiden City Soccer v City Colts (Ryan McBride Stadium);Churchill Colts v Creggan Swifts (Wilton Park)

Group D: Phoenix Athletic Colts v Foyle FC (Brooke Park);Clifton Villa v Rosemount (Lisnagelvin 2)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media