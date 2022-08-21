Derry Death Notices- Sunday, 21st August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Victor Norman Campbell, 8 Ashburn Avenue, Woodburn

The death has occurred of Victor Norman Campbell, 18th August 2002, (peacefully)at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 89th year) much loved husband of Yvonne, loving dad of Donna and Wilson, dear father-in-law of Brian and Paula, adored granda and great-granda. (House private). Service of Thanksgiving in his late home, 8, Ashburn Avenue, Woodburn, on Sunday 21st August at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Parkinson's Foyle Branch, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ.

Margaret Gardiner (née McCollum),Hewlett Court, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Margaret Gardiner (née McCollum), 20th August 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, Margaret, late of Hezlet Court, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loving sister of Maisie and the late Matilda, David, Betty and Rose and much loved aunt of Liliah, Paul, Sharon, David, Hilda and the late Roy and Philip. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Downhill Burying Ground. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Red Cross c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

Dagmar (Dasha) Zichova, 111 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea

The death has occurred of Dagmar (Dasha) Zichova, (peacefully) surrounded by her friends, late of 111 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea. Dasha is reposing in Dempsey's Funeral Home, 11 Coleraine St, Kilrea, where family and close friends are welcome to call. Funeral from above on Monday at 10.00am for 11o clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Unit, c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her family and many friends. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.