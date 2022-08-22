Search

22 Aug 2022

Major shake-up in Derry Diocese as Bishop McKeown announces clerical changes

22 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Bishop Donal McKeown has announced a number of clerical changes for the Derry Diocese.

The changes will see Rev Joseph Gormley, parish priest (PP), Creggan, move to become PP of Holy Family, Ballymagroarty with the current church curate (CC) in Creggan, Rev Daniel McFaul, replacing Rev Gormley as PP of the Creggan parish.

Other changes are:

Rev David O’Kane, PP Claudy, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for the Derry City Deanery

Rev Brian Donnelly, PP Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition administrator (adm) Gortin and Greencastle

Rev Pat O’Hagan, PP Moville, to be PP Ballyscullion, and adm Lavey and Greenlough, and Diocesan Vocations Director

Rev Brendan Crowley, PP Errigal, to be in addition adm Kilrea

Rev Edward Gallagher, PP Gortin and Greencastle, to be PP Moville

Rev Gerard Mongan, CC Three Patrons, to be adm Long Tower

Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Creggan, to be PP Creggan

Rev Eamon Graham, PP Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Ballyscullion, Lavey and Greenlough

Rev Patrick Baker, adm Long Tower, to be CC Burt, Inch & Fahan, and Buncrana

Rev Dermott Harkin, CC Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Errigal and Kilrea

Rev Roland Colhoun, CC Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition CC Gortin and Greencastle

Rev Patrick Lagan, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle

Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC Three Patrons

Rev Ignacy Saniuta, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Creggan

Rev Roni Zacharias, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral

Rev Joshy Parokkaran, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, in addition to his appointment with the Syro-Malabar Church

Rev Joseph Varghese, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Dungiven

Rev Michael McCaul, deacon Cappagh, to be deacon St Eugene’s Cathedral

Priests who are moving will celebrate Mass in their new parishes this coming weekeend, August 27/28.

Meanwhile, Bishop McKeown confirmed Rev Colum Clerkin, PP Culmore and Monsignor Andrew Dolan, PP Ballyscullion, are to retire and Rev Chris Ferguson was to continue his leave of absence while Rev James Devine has also been granted leave of absence.

