22 Aug 2022

Council involved in 'ongoing talks' about All-Ireland Fleadh returning to Derry

John Gill

22 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

editor@derrynews.net

Derry City and Strabane District Council is involved in 'ongoing discussions' with the local  Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann (CCE) about bringing Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann back to the city.

The news follows a petition being launched calling on the council to bring the event back to the banks of the Foyle.

Almost 450,000 people took to the streets when the city hosted the eight-day event as part of its City Culture celebrations in 2013, the first time it was staged in the North.

Following its huge success, it was hoped it would return.

Since it was held in Derry, the event has been staged twice in Sligo (2014-2015), twice in Ennis in Co Clare (2016-2017) and twice in Drogheda in Co Louth (2018-2019).

It was not staged in 2020 and last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned earlier this month to be held in Mullingar in Co Westmeath which hosted the very first Fleadh in 1951.

The petition has been launched by local campaigner Steve Bradley who said the Fleadh was the 'standout event' in Derry’s 2013 City of Culture year.

Mr Bradley explained the petition called on the council to bring together 'all appropriate stakeholders' to launch a successful bid for Derry to host the event 'at the earliest opportunity.'

Down Memory Lane: Thousands attend launch of Derry All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil (2013)

Photos - Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)

Petition launched to bring All-Ireland Fleadh back to Derry

In a statement to the Derry News, a council spokesperson confirmed the local authority was involved in 'ongoing discussions' with the local Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann (CCE) about Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann returning to the city.“

However, the spokesperson stressed any bid would have to be 'scoped out' and given due consideration in terms of cost, resources and value for money to the local economy before being brought back before members to make a final decision.

