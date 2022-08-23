Warning of rip current dangers off north coast following rescue of two children

A warning has been issued about the danger of rip currents in the sea after two children were rescued from the water close to Portrush.

An RNLI systems technician raised the alarm after the children were spotted struggling in the water at the East Strand on Sunday afternoon.

Euan Noble had been surfing with his girlfriend in the area at the time.

Mr Noble, who works to maintain the mechanics of lifeguard equipment in the Ballymoney RNLI Support Centre, said he knew that there was a rip current in that area of the bay next to the Arcadia building.

He alerted the RNLI lifeguards on duty, but based on his own location in the water he knew that he would reach the children first, so he said he quickly paddled around to them.

He reached the young girl in the water and helped her on to his surfboard, while her brother had managed to get himself up onto the rocks, and Mr Noble manoeuvred his board around to him where they could safely stay until the lifeguards reached them.

The children were treated for some minor injuries.

Mr Noble described rip currents as unpredictable.

“I’ve been caught out by this particular rip current before, they are unpredictable and they can catch you very quickly, these things do happen,” he said.

“I usually work with lifeguard equipment, and I’ve never been a lifeguard, so my priority was getting the children into the hands of the lifeguards as safely as possible.

“I am an experienced surfer and familiar with the sea state around this area. Luckily, the children were at a lifeguarded beach, where they could be rescued quickly.”

The RNLI has described the spot, at the rocks near the corner of the bay by the Arcadia building, as dangerous for bathing because of this strong, permanent rip current.

“When you visit a lifeguarded beach, always check the flags. The area safest for swimming and bodyboarding is always between the red and yellow flags, and the area safest for paddle boarding and surfing is always between the black and white flags,” a spokesperson said.