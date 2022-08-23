One hospitalised following County Derry cliff fall

Coleraine Coastguard were tasked to the incident in the early hours of this morning. Pic: Coleraine Coastguard.
One person has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff on the County Derry coast on Monday night.
The incident, which occurred at Castlerock, was attended by both the local coastguard and the PSNI with assistance from colleagues in Scotland.
Coleraine Coastguard confirmed via their Facebook page that they had attended.
"Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams were tasked on Monday night to reports of a person fallen from a cliff close to the Mussenden Temple at Castlerock," said a spokesperson.
"PSNI officers had located the casualty. A coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered to stabilise and assess the casualty.
"The injured person was winched to safety and flown to Causeway Hospital by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, R199 from Prestwick."
