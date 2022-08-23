Search

23 Aug 2022

Thousands visit 'Field of Hope' in memory of Mullan family

Geraldine Mullan, farmer John McCarron and his wife Mary, among the sunflowers in the 'Garden of Hope' with Kevin, Grace, Tess and Kate Barr. Photo: Kerrie Quinn, nwpresspics

23 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Thousands of people have visited the ‘Field of Hope,' created in memory of three members of the one family who lost their lives in a road tragedy on the main Derry to Moville road.

The two-and-a-half acre field of sunflowers was planted and nurtured by the Geraldine Mullan in memory of her husband John (49) and children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6) who drowned when their family car went into Lough Foyle after leaving the road at Three Trees near Quigley's Point in August 2020.

The family had been returning home from a night out in Derry when the tragedy occurred. Geraldine, who managed to escape the sinking car, opened the 'Field of Hope' with the help of local farmer John McCarron.

Thousands have visited the 'Field of Hope,' located near where the tragedy occurred, since it was opened to the public on Saturday - the second anniversary of the tragedy with over 10,000 visiting over the weekend.

Geraldine said she opened the flower-filled field to the public to spread hope, smiles and solidarity with anyone who had experienced loss.

