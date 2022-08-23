Search

23 Aug 2022

Local charity gives Eglinton Men's Shed gets gift of gardening

Local charity gives Eglinton Men's Shed gets gift of gardening

Roisin Donnelly and Paul Scullion from the Donnelly Group Foundation who visited Eglinton Mens Shed to make the presentation. Picture Martin McKeown.

23 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Local community project, Eglinton Men’s Shed, has been given the gift of gardening with new compost and a variety of gardening tools from Donnelly Group Foundation.

Aiming to combat loneliness in men, Eglinton Men’s Shed provides a safe haven for interacting, sharing knowledge, and relaxing.

The partnership with Eglinton Men’s Shed is the latest project to be funded by the Donnelly Group Foundation, which recently reopened for applications following the pandemic.

Bob Parke, Eglinton Men’s Shed, said: “Eglinton Men’s Shed encourages better health and wellbeing to our members through a range of initiatives, including our gardening club, community work, and just providing a friendly face for a cup of tea and a chat.

“The funds provided by Donnelly Group will be invaluable in providing our members with new tools and resources to ensure Eglinton Men’s Shed continues to thrive.”

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group Foundation spokesperson, said: “At Donnelly Group, we invest significant resources into ensuring that we make a positive impact in the areas in which we operate.”

“Eglinton Men’s Shed provided a place for men from all walks of life to socialise, learn, and unwind, and we understand how vital support services such as this are to people in Derry.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do and through the Foundation we have been able to help schools, sports teams, charity initiatives, educational campaigns, and much more.” 

