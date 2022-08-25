Search

25 Aug 2022

'No more fobbing off' to repair Rosemount road repairs, says Derry councillor

Roads in the Rosemount area of Derry are in a dangerous condition, according to SDLP councillor for the area, Shauna Cusack.

25 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

The Department for Infrastructure (Dfi) has been called on to carry out immediate remedial works to rectify 'shocking' road surfaces in the Rosemount area of Derry.

The call comes from SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack who said there could be 'no excuse' or 'fobbing off' for futher delays.

She said: "We all understand that the pandemic put a lot of projects and indeed promises on hold but now there can be no excuse for further delays or fobbing off.

“I have noticed a large number of surfaces throughout my constituency which are simply in an unacceptable state, some even what I would consider dangerous.

"The residents of Northland Parade and Crescent have been promised the same upgrade their neighbours in Northland Drive received over four years ago and still nothing but patchwork, in an area circa 60 years old.

“This is the same throughout Rosemount Avenue and indeed all the side streets. Rosemount Roundabout is in a shocking condition itself.

  

“The volume of traffic at this junction is huge and constant, yet the uneven surface and poor marking, in my opinion, is a serious health and safety concern.”

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack

Councillor Cusack concluded: "I have contacted the Department regarding these issues and asked for a response with timelines for works and a look forward to a positive proactive reply, the patient people of Rosemount deserve this."

