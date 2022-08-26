Derry Death Notices - Friday, 26th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- John Crockett, 2 Crawford Court

- Anne McFarland (née Parkhill), Derry

- Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt

John Crockett, 2 Crawford Court

The death has occurred of John Crockett, 24th August 2022, (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Partner of Marie, Loving father of Kirsty, John and Leanne. Much loved grandfather of Kaleb and Lucas, beloved son of the late Peggy and Ken. Much loved brother of Kenny, Martin, and the late Collette, June, Margaret, Debbie, and Gerald (Doc). Funeral from his home, 2 Crawford Court on Saturday, 27th August at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him. Sister Clare intercede for him.

Anne McFarland (née Parkhill), Derry

The death has taken place of Anne McFarland Anne (née Parkhill), 23rd August 2022, (peacefully) at Letterkenny University Hospital, much loved wife of Noel, devoted mum of Haley, Kylie, Thomas, Christopher, Jenny, Shannon, Reece, Jimmy and Shania, adored grandmother, loving daughter of Hugh Parkhill, dearest sister of Hilary, Roberta, Lindsay, William and Trevor. Funeral restricted to family and close friends. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt

The death has taken place of Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 25th August 2022, (suddenly) at Letterkenny Hospital, Co Donegal, late of 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Leisa (Patterson), loving mother-in-law of Mark, much loved Grandma of Lilly and dearest sister of Margaret, Joe, Hannah, Robert, Leona, Lorna, Kelly and the late Billy. Funeral arrangements later. Will always be loved and remembered by Leisa, Mark, Lilly and the rest of the family circle. Loved with a love beyond all telling. The Lord is my Shepherd.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.