SIX comes to the Derry stage and proves why it has been crowned one of the best

The multi award winning show SIX has hit Derry's Millennium Forum stage this week and it was clear why the production has scooped so many awards.

This show is the perfect blend of wit, womanhood and overwhelming vocals. The talent of the cast is unmatched in the pitch perfect show all whilst presenting perfect comedic timing.

Each Queen's personality bursts through their portrayal of their story with songs that will be stuck in your head way beyond the curtain falling.

The show is filled with on point jokes, both crude and cackly, as they put a light hearted spin on the well known tale of Henry VIII and his six wives.

The Queens flip the narrative and take back their own story, whilst running in studded heels, nailing every key change and leaving the audience in stitches.

There is no interval; the cast smashes out the performance in one massive eruption of epic vocals, dance moves, jokes and flare in a perfect blend of historical comedy.

The show takes history into its own hands and gives a perspective not seen before; from the wives point of view as they describe their experiences being married to the infamous King Henry VIII.

This show is the perfect display of feminism as they rewrite the history books with their own (incredible and extremely funny) voices.

The history lesson we all fell asleep to in our teens will have you wide awake from the first strum of the guitar. It epically smashes the patriarchy with epic smash hits.