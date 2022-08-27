Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 27th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

- Sean Diamond, 43 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy

- Lee Duff, Priorswood, Dublin

- Margaret (Marjorie) Gordon, Limavady

- Peter Anthony Loughran, 63 Derramore Heights, Magherafelt

- Diarmaid McGarrigle, 110 Glen Road, Derry

- Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt

- George Young, 59 Whispering Pines, Limavady

Sean Diamond, 43 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy

The death has occurred of Sean Diamond (Bellaghy), 25th August 2022, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Ciara, Aoife and Conleth, son of the late James and Jeannie and dear brother of Francis, Thomas, Harry, Angela, Damien, Pius, Christopher and the late Maura. Funeral from his home, 43 Oldtown Road on Sunday, 28th August at 12.15am for 1.00pm Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters and their partners, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Care, cheques payable to NHSCT Charitable Trust Fund with Palliative Care written on the back and C/O the Diamond family. Sean's wake will commence on Saturday morning at 10.00am. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Lee Duff, Priorswood, Dublin

The death has taken place of Lee Duff, 24th August 2022, (suddenly) at his home Priorswood, Dublin 17, lLoving partner of the recently deceased Eileen Mc Carthy, beloved son of Maureen and Norman, loving brother of Norma Jean, Catherine and Seanna. Father of Kayleigh, much loved uncle to all his nephews and neices. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by Eileen's Daughter Ava and all the McCarthy family Derry and his niece Aoife. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

Margaret (Marjorie) Gordon, Limavady

The death has taken place of Margaret (Marjorie) Gordon, 25th August 2022, (peacefully) in Cornfield Care Centre Limavady. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, devoted mother of Mandy, dear mother-in-law of George, loving grandmother of Peter, Jonathan and Gary, and a great grandmother of Erin. Funeral Service in Adair & Neely Funeral Home today (Saturday) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers made payable to Cancer Research 19 Ferryquay Street, Derry, BT48 6JB. Deeply Regretted by her loving family circle.

Peter Anthony Loughran, 63 Derramore Heights, Magherafelt

The death has occurred of Peter Anthony Loughran, late of 63 Derramore Heights, Magherafelt and formerly of Cookstown, on 26th August 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Alyson (nee Bell), devoted father of Leo and Lara, beloved son of Mary and Oliver, precious brother of Leanne also brother in-law of Alan McAuley and Elaine and Timothy Graham, cherished uncle of Arthur and Margaux McAuley and Leah Graham, son in-law of Hazel and Stanley Bell. A Golden Heart Stopped Beating. St. Padre Pio Pray for him. Peter’s remains are reposing at his family home, funeral from there on Monday at 1.10pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church Cookstown, followed by private cremation in Lakelands, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, mother, father, sister, mother in-law, father in-law, nieces, nephew, sister in-law, brothers in-law, aunts, uncles, neighbours, friends, work colleagues and his wider family circle. Peter’s Funeral Mass can also be viewed using the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. House private to family and close friends from 11.00pm each night please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer c/o Peter’s wife Alyson.

Diarmaid McGarrigle, 110 Glen Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Diarmaid McGarrigle, 25th August 2022, (suddenly put peacefully), loving partner of Gerard, cherished son of the late Charlie and Myra McGarrigle, much loved brother or Aisling, Raymond, Charlie and the late Rhona, brother-in-law of Joe and Gráinne, dear uncle of Deirdre, Ryan, Breandán, Enya, Niamh, Sean and Freya. Sadly missed by all his friends and family in Derry and Strangford. Funeral from his home, 110 Glen Road, on Sunday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt



The death has occurred of Sarah Patterson (née Burns), 25th August 2022, (suddenly) at Letterkenny Hospital, Co. Donegal, late of 7 Princess Gardens, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Leisa (Seffen), loving mother-in-law of Mark, much loved Grandma of Lilly and dearest sister of Margaret, Joe, Hannah, Robert, Leona, Lorna, Kelly and the late Billy. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP tomorrow, Sunday, 28th August at 2.15pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Will always be loved and remembered by Leisa, Mark, Lilly and the rest of the family circle.

George Young, 59 Whispering Pines, Limavady

The death has occurred of George Young, passed away (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, dear husband of Betty, loving father of Amanda and that late Robert, much loved grandfather of Brandon, Miles and Alexander. Wake will take place at his Home, 59 Whispering Pines, Limavady on Sunday from 2.00pm to 7.00pm, private family time after 7.00pm please. Funeral service will be held in Christ Church Limavady on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Browns Funeral Directors Limavady, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.